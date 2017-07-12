TV News Roundup: ‘Jane the Virgin’ Star to Guest on Netflix’s ‘One Day At A Time’

In today’s roundup, Ivonne Coll of “Jane the Virgin” will guest on “One Day At A Time,” and HBO’s “Insecure” will be available for streaming for 24 hours leading up to the premiere of the second season.

CASTING

“Jane the Virgin” star Ivonne Coll has booked a guest gig on “One Day At A Time,” Variety has learned exclusively. Coll, who plays the fan-favorite character Alba on the “Jane the Virgin,” will appear in an upcoming episode of the second season of the Netflix sitcom, which was renewed this spring. She will play Esme, the new love interest for Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky) — Lydia (Rita Moreno) experiences unfamiliar feelings of jealousy when she discovers that Dr. Berkowitz has taken another beautiful Latina, Esme, on a date. Esme makes it clear she is no pushover when Lydia confronts her about the relationship. The role reunites her with “One Day” star Rita Moreno, who played the “Glam-ma” on the CW’s “Jane.”

Judges have been announced for Season 16 of “Project Runway.” Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will be returning as judges alongside Nina Garcia, Marie Claire’s Creative Director and Zac Posen, designer and creative director for Brooks Brother Women. Guest judges include Demi Lovato, Katie Holmes, Olivia Munn, Yolanda Hadid, Kate Upton, Maggie Q, Kelsea Ballerini, Dove Cameron, China Anne McClain, Asia Kate Dillon, Carly Chaikin, Maddie Ziegler, Sophia Stallone, Georgina Chapman, Rachel Brosnahan and Anne Fulenwider. “Project Runway” is also breaking out of its traditional modeling mold this season by utilizing size inclusive models on the catwalk. Models will range from 0 to 22, and designers will have to make stunning creations for any size. The new season debuts Thursday, August 17 at 8 p.m.

PROGRAMMING

The first season of HBO’s “Insecure” will be available for streaming for 24 hours starting July 23 at 6 a.m. on HBO’s YouTube channel ahead of the release of the second season at 10:30 p.m. The show stars Issa Rae as Issa, Yvonne Orij as Molly, Jay Ellis as Lawrence and Lisa Joyce as Frieda, and was also created by Issa Rae with Larry Wilmore. The eight-episode series follows the friendship between Issa and Molly as they navigate different hurdles in their lives and cope with their personal flaws.

DATES

Bravos’s first original scripted series “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” returns for Season 4 on Thursday, August 17 at 10 p.m. Created and executive produced by Marti Noxon, the series follows Abby McCarthy (Lisa Edelstein) as she continues to solidify her single status post-divorce with the help of her girlfriends, Phoebe (Beau Garrett), Jo (Alanna Ubach), Delia (Necar Zadegan) and Barbara (Retta). “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” is produced by Universal Cable Productions (UCP) with Marti Noxon, Vicki Iovine, Meryl Poster, Robert Duncan McNeill, Emily Fox and Adam Milch serving as Executive Producers.

DEVELOPMENT

“Hot Date” has begun production this week in Chicago. Will Arnett executive produces the Pop and CollegeHumor series, which chronicles the social mores of dating, sex, and marriage in 10 episodes. Based on a series of YouTube videos, the series stars married comedic duo Emily Axford and Brian K. Murphy who will play multiple couples and even supporting characters. Arnett also makes recurring appearances throughout the series alongside a line-up of guest stars. “Hot Date” is also executive produced by Prinicpato-Young Entertainment and Big Breakfast.

Toni Collette‘s Vocab Films and RadicalMedia have partnered to develop Julia Dahl’s “Invisible City” novel into a television series. Collette has written the pilot script and will executive produce the psychological murder mystery series, which delves into Brooklyn’s old-world, ultra orthodox, Hasidic Jewish community. Jen Turner will also executive produce with Jon Kamen, Jon Doran, and Justin Wilkes serving as executive producers for RadicalMedia. The novel and series follows Rebekah Roberts, a young journalist whose Hasidic mother abandoned her and her Christian father years ago to return to her community. Rebekah is assigned a story covering a Hasidic woman’s murder and is soon drawn deeper into the community her mother left her for. Toni Collette is repped by manager (and producing partner) Jen Turner at Finley Management, CAA, United Management in Australia and the Jackoway Tyerman law firm. Julia Dahl is represented by Stephanie Rostan at Levine Greenberg Rostan and Eric Brooks at Bloom, Hergott.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Makeready, a newly launched independent studio and financier for film, television, and branded content, has announced the selection of Scott Nemes as head of Television. Nemes will oversee all aspects of Makeready’s television development, financing and acquisitions for premium cable, OTT and emerging platforms. The announcement was made by CEO Brad Weston, to whom Nemes will report. His appointment is effective immediately.

SPECIALS

WE has announced that the third annual WE Day will be broadcast commercial-free on August 4, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Highlighting some of the most important social issues facing America and the world today — from equality and accessibility, to homelessness and poverty, to inner city violence and social activism, to education and literacy — WE Day provides a platform for youth and families to create change in their communities and around the world. This year’s show will be hosted by Selena Gomez and feature special performances and speeches from Alessia Cara with STOMP, Josh Gad, Tyrese Gibson, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato, Mpumi Nobiva, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Statler & Waldorf, and Lilly Singh. James Franco, Evan Goldberg, Hannah Simone, Seth Rogen, and Oprah Winfrey will also make special appearances. WE Day is sponsored by The Allstate Foundation, Unilever, Walgreens, Microsoft, and KPMG.