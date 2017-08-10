HBO Hacker Leaks Message From HBO Offering $250,000 ‘Bounty Payment’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The HBO hacker has struck yet again.

Variety has obtained a copy of another message released Thursday by the anonymous hacker to select journalists in which HBO is apparently responding to the initial video letter that was sent informing the Time Warner-owned company of the massive data breach. The message from HBO, dated July 27th, features the network’s offer to make a “bounty payment” of $250,000 as part of a program in which “white hat IT professionals” are rewarded for “bringing these types of things to our attention.”

While the message takes a curiously non-confrontational tone in response to a hacker out to damage HBO, a source close to the investigation who confirmed the veracity of the email explained it was worded as is to stall for time while the company attempted to assess the serious situation.

The message also implores with the hacker to extend a ransom-payment deadline for one week while the $250,000 payment is made and the necessary amount of bitcoin can be secured. “You have the advantage of having surprised us,” the message reads. “In the spirit of professional cooperation, we are asking you to extend your deadline for one week.”

The $250,000 sum is also well short of the “six months salary” request made in the video letter by the hacker, who claims to make $12-15 million per year.

HBO declined comment.

Variety has opted not to publish the name or email address of the HBO executive from which the message was sent.