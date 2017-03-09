HBO Films has greenlit a miniseries that will chronicle the events of the 2016 presidential election, Variety has learned.

The TV project is based on the yet-to-be-released third “Game Change” novel by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, co-authors of the book series that influenced HBO’s 2012 film “Game Change.” The producers behind “Game Change” are on board for the upcoming miniseries.

The untitled miniseries will tell the story of the biggest political upset of all time, Donald Trump’s “dramatic, improbable victory” over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, as described by HBO.

Jay Roach will direct and will serve as executive producer with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, who produced HBO’s Emmy and Golden Globe winning film “Game Change,” which told the story of the 2008 United States presidential election campaign of John McCain and his running mate Sarah Palin, and starred Julianne Moore, Woody Harrelson and Ed Harris.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, whose work on their bestselling book ‘Game Change’ set the bar for political reporting and storytelling inside a presidential campaign,” said Len Amato, president of HBO Films. “Reuniting ‘Game Change’ director and executive producer Jay Roach and Playtone producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman with Mark and John for a project based on their upcoming book promises to vividly capture the most unique and impactful event in modern American politics.”

Halperin and Heilemann’s third “Game Change” series, which serves as the source material for HBO’s miniseries, will be published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Trump’s victory and administration has been of wide interest, to say the least, in non-stop daily news coverage across all networks, but HBO’s miniseries is the first scripted effort about the election to be greenlit by a major company.

“Saturday Night Live” has continuously parodied the 2016 presidential election with Alec Baldwin playing Trump, and as for non-scripted TV programming, much content has covered Trump. Coming up is the new installment of Showtime’s “The Circus,” which is also produced by Halperin and Heilemann.