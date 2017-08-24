HBO Renews Duplass Brothers’ ‘Room 104’

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
Jay and Mark Duplass Remote Controlled
Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

HBO has renewed anthology series “Room 104” by Jay and Mark Duplass for a second season.

“Jay and Mark Duplass are gifted storytellers who have brilliantly reinvented the anthology series for the modern era,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming. “The format of ROOM 104 offers endless possibilities and opportunities for new talent to experiment, and I look forward to seeing where the series takes us.”

Created by the Duplass brothers, each episode of “Room 104” tells a different story that takes place in the same hotel room. The 12-episode first season began July 28.

“We can’t remember the last time we had so much fun making something,” say Jay and Mark Duplass. “We’re excited to go even further down the rabbit hole with this show.”

Jay and Mark Duplass serve as executive producers with Sydney Fleischmann and Mel Eslyn. Tyler Romery serves as producer.

In her review of the first five episodes or “Room 104” for Variety, Maureen Ryan wrote, “All in all, ‘Room 104. is to be lauded for its adventurousness, but more rigorous attention to quality control could have made it more consistently enthralling.

