HBO Names Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller Co-Heads of Documentary and Family Programming

Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller have been named executive vice presidents of HBO documentary and family programming, the premium cabler announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes in the wake of the announced departure of HBO Documentary president Sheila Nevins, who is leaving HBO after 38 years. Nevins will officially step down in March.

“With Nancy and Lisa leading a stellar team, there will be a continued commitment to the excellence that was a hallmark of Sheila’s tenure,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming. “Our viewers can look forward to a compelling slate of programming.”

Abraham and Heller are both currently senior vice presidents of HBO documentary and family programming. They are responsible for the development, production and acquisition of HBO documentaries and family programs, which have garnered numerous awards, including multiple Emmys, Peabody Awards, Alfred I. duPont Awards and Academy Awards.

Abraham joined the documentary division in 1995 and was promoted to vice president of documentary programming, in 1998. She became senior vice president in 2009. She has served as a programming executive on such productions as “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” “Cries from Syria,” “Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper,” “Life According to Sam,” “Six by Sondheim,” “The Loving Story,” “Ethel” and “Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory.”

Heller came to HBO’s documentary division in 2000 from the PBS documentary series “POV,” where she was an executive producer. She was promoted to vice president of documentary programming in 2001 and became senior vice president in 2012. Heller has served as a programming executive on such documentaries as “Born into Brothels,” “Capturing the Friedmans,” “Everything Is Copy – Nora Ephron: Scripted & Unscripted,” “Spielberg,” “The Black List,” “The Words That Built America” and the series “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” and family programs, including “Sesame Street.”