HBO has given the greenlight to a miniseries about the Chernobyl disaster to star “Mad Men” alum Jared Harris.

“Chernobyl” is a five-part look at the scientists and others who sacrificed to spare the world from a broader disaster when the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the then-Soviet Union melted down. Craig Mazin penned the scripts and Johan Renck is directing.

