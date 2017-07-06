CBS on ‘Hawaii 5-0’ Exits: Network Made ‘Large & Significant’ Salary Offers to Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park

CBS offered “large and significant salary increases” to keep Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park in the cast of “Hawaii 5-0,” the network said Wednesday after Kim asserted via Facebook that the lack of pay parity with stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan led to his departure from the long-running series.

“Daniel and Grace have been important and valued members of “Hawaii Five-0” for seven seasons,” CBS said in a statement. “We did not want to lose them and tried very hard to keep them with offers for large and significant salary increases. While we could not reach an agreement, we part ways with tremendous respect for their talents on screen, as well as their roles as ambassadors for the show off screen, and with hopes to work with them again in the near future.”

