Netflix is in the early stages of developing a series based on the Shirley Jackson horror novel “The Haunting of Hill House,” Variety has learned.

The series is described as a modern re-imagining of Jackson’s novel. The novel, which has been praised as one of the best horror stories of the 20th century, follows four people as they spend a summer in a rented mansion. They soon begin to experience a wide range of supernatural phenomena. It was previously adapted into a feature film in both 1963 and 1999.

The planned 10-episode series come from writer-director Mike Flanagan, who is no stranger to the horror genre. His previous credits include horror films “Hush,” “Oculus,” and the sequel “Ouija: Origin of Evil.” Flanagan will executive produce along with Trevor Macy, Justin Falvey, and Darryl Frank. Amblin TV and Paramount TV will produce.

Flanagan and Macy have collaborated on several projects in the past, including “Oculus” and “Hush” among others, and are currently working together on the Netflix film “Gerald’s Game,” which is an adaptation of the Stephen King novevl of the same name.

Netflix has previously released several well-received horror series. “Stranger Things” earned rave reviews from critics and viewers upon its release last year, with a new season due out this Halloween. The streaming service also recently put out a new season of the anthology series “Black Mirror,” which chronicles the often dark ways technology impacts our lives. “Hemlock Grove,” which starred Famke Janssen, explored supernatural happenings in the titular fictional small town in Pennsylvania and aired for three seasons.