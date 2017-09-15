Harvey Levin Has A New Idea About Celebrity Interviews – for Fox News

It sounds like a project crafted in some alternative universe: Fox News Channel and TMZ honcho Harvey Levin have banded together on a show that takes celebrity interviews to a brand new level.

When “Objectified” debuts on September 17th at 8 p.m., it will bring with it a concept that Fox News viewers might not expect to see on the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet. On the first of ten episodes, Levin will talk with Judge Judy Sheindlin, the queen of syndicated legal daytime programs, and she will share details about some of the most prized possessions in her Greenwich,Connecticut home.

“I love biographies. I love autobiographies, and it’s kind of what I read,” said Levin in a recent interview. “I wanted to do something with telling a life story but not just sitting on a sofa and having people tell me about their childhood.”

But Levin i s no stranger to keeping people enthralled by stories. He has been involved with durable syndicated programs like “People’s Court” and “TMZ” for years. He knew his idea had to have a hook. His solution: Talking to newsmakers or celebrities about some of their dearest possessions, and weaving their experiences into a gripping story.

Using the objects spurs the interviewees to explain “why it’s meaningful to you over a period of time,” said Levin. “We use it as a jumping-off point to understand what was going on in their lives – the struggles, the successes.” By using the objects, said Levin, the subjects “feel like they are in control of their own story, when they are able to use that to get into each chapter. That makes them comfortable. It just works.”

Each week, Levin will showcase an intimate interview with a high-profile newsmaker or celebrity, who will tell their life story through certain objects they have chosen to keep close over the years. The objects become jumping points in understanding how certain experiences shaped them into who they are today.

Upcoming shows will feature Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; former California governor and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger; businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart; entertainment entrepreneur and actor Tyler Perry; and Dallas Mavericks owner and investor Mark Cuban, among others.

The series is produced by Harvey Levin Productions, Inc. in association with Telepictures, and distributed by Fox News. Levin and Ryan Regan serve as the program’s executive producers, along with John Finley, Fox News’ senior vice president of development and production.