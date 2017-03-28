In today’s TV news roundup, Harry Styles will play musical guest to Jimmy Fallon’s host on an April “Saturday Night Live,” E! serves up a trailer for new series “What Happens at the Abbey,” and more.

CASTING

When Jimmy Fallon hosts “Saturday Night Live” for the third time on April 15, he’ll be joined by former One Direction-er Harry Styles as musical guest. The “SNL” gig will mark Styles’ solo performance debut after leaving the boy band in early 2016.

So excited!!! A young heartthrob and Harry Styles will be on SNL together April 15th! #WhenHarryMetJimmy #FallonStylesSNL — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 28, 2017

WGN America‘s pilot “Scalped” has added “Big Love” actor Atticus Todd to its cast in the role of Skunka. “Scalped” will be the first American TV project to have a primarily Native American cast. Todd is represented by Chi Lo of Allen Edelman Management.

FIRST LOOK

E! has dropped a trailer for “What Happens at the Abbey,” a docuseries about the West Hollywood club “The Abbey.” The footage, which you can watch below, gives a look at the staff of the club held up as the “Best Gay Bar in the World” as they imbibe, fight, and occasionally serve celebrities. The series premieres May 14.

EVENTS

The 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas will feature a conversation between TMZ’s Harvey Levin and Fox Television Stations senior vice president of programming Frank Cicha about syndicated entertainment news shows. “The Real Story: A Take on Syndicated Entertainment News” will take place on April 24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center at 3:30 p.m. PT on the Main Stage North.