Harry Styles to Perform Week-Long Residency on ‘Late Late Show’

Harry Styles will appear in a week-long residency on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in May, CBS announced Tuesday.

From May 15-May 18, Styles will appear in each episode of the late-night series, during which he will perform a new song off his self-titled debut album each night and join Corden for various segments. Styles returns to “The Late Late Show” with a tattoo of the show’s logo on his arm that he received during his Dec. 3, 2015 appearance, when he lost a game of “Tattoo Roulette.”

Styles is a former member of One Direction, but recently ventured out as a solo artist. Earlier this month, he appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” where he performed in multiple sketches and played his new songs “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York.” He has also ventured into dramatic acting, and will make his feature film debut in the Christopher Nolan World War II film “Dunkirk” in July.

His self-titled debut album will be released globally on May 12. The 10-track album features the lead single “Sign of the Times,” which topped the charts in over 84 countries upon release day. The album was executive produced by Jeff Bhasker, with additional production from Alex Salibian, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.

Watch Corden and Styles announce the residency below.