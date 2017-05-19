Harry Styles Sings ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ Re-enacts Racy ‘Titanic’ Scene With James Corden

Harry Styles made his second appearance on Carpool Karaoke Thursday, but this time sans bandmates.

The former One Direction singer finished his week-long residency on “The Late Late Show” by hopping in a car with host James Corden.

The pair kicked off the segment with the first single off Styles’ forthcoming solo album, “Sign of the Times.” The ballad started out a bit awkward since the track begins with just backing piano and Styles is no Adele, but as it built to the bridge, Corden and Styles broke into some air drumming that brought the segment back to life. Accompanied by some rapid camera cuts, the pair wailed the outro, “We got to get away.”

After a rendition of “Sweet Creature,” Corden insisted the pair engage in a sort of battle royale of garment selection, pressing Styles into trying on several different shirts until Styles was left in a black mesh tank top. Don’t get too excited though — he returned to his original Hawaiian-esque shirt for the remainder of the segment.

The running joke of the car ride was crying, after Styles said early on that he sometimes cries when performing “Sign of the Times” and then added, “– but in a cool way.” Styles splashed water on his face to simulate tears as the two ran lines from classic rom-coms like “Titanic” and “Notting Hill.” Corden weirdly couldn’t remember which scene featured the “Draw me like one of your French girls” line, at one point suggesting it was while Jack and Rose were dying on the door.

The pair covered the classic early aughts song “Hey Ya!” by Outkast, as well the duet “Endless Love” with Styles as Lionel Richie and Corden as Diana Ross, and wrapped up the segment with Styles’ “Kiwi.”

Styles’s debut self-titled album, out on Columbia, hit shelves May 12.

Watch the “emotional” clip here or above.