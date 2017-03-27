Harry Connick Jr. is staying put in daytime. NBCUniversal Domestic TV and Fox Television Stations have renewed the syndicated daytime strip “Harry” for a second season this fall.

“I love my show! To continue sharing an hour every day with my audience is a great honor and thrill – can’t wait for season 2,” Connick said in a statement.

“Harry’s” viewership since its September premiere has been respectable, if not spectacular, averaging about 1.3 million viewers for the season to date in morning and early afternoon time slots. The show last week grabbed five Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including a bid for entertainment talk show host for Connick.

“Harry” has served up an upbeat blend of talk, comedy and variety segments along with music and performance segments highlighting the multifaceted host’s bona fides as an accomplished musician.

The show has been championed by the Fox O&O group as a different spin on the daytime talk show format. Without the renewal on Fox-owned stations in 17 major markets — including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — the show would not likely have made it to a second season. There had been chatter that NBC was considering shifting Connick to a host slot for the 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. hour of “Today,” but that was before NBC News made its big morning-show bet on Megyn Kelly.

“Harry” is headed by exec producers Eric and Justin Stangel, alums of “The Late Show with David Letterman,” and Jason Kurtz. Connick and his longtime manager Ann Marie Wilkins are also exec producers.