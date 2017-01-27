NBC has ordered a pilot for “Happy Peppers,” a comedy hailing from “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick and sitcom writer Jeff Astrof, Variety has learned.

“Happy Peppers” is about an adult brother and sister who wind up living together for the first time since they were kids, after one of them suffers a big loss. They become each other’s wingmen, shoulder to cry on, best friend and punching bag as they navigate love, loss and work while helping to get each other “un-stuck.”

The multi-cam comedy will be co-written and executive produced by Mutchnick and Astrof. Their respective banners, Too Mutch Ink and Barge Productions, will produce with Warner Bros. Television where Mutchnick is based.

“Happy Peppers” is Mutchnick’s second current project at NBC, following the much-buzzed-about “Will & Grace” revival, which will be spearheaded by him and co-creator David Kohan. Original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally will all return for the special 10-episode series.

The comedy also marks Astrof’s second project at NBC. He’s the co-creator or the upcoming mockumentary series “Trial & Error,” which debuts in March.

Mutchnick’s involvement will no doubt put “Happy Peppers” toward the top of NBC’s list. The network has an A-list-packed comedy slate with pilots from Mindy Kaling; Tina Fey; Bill Lawrence; Seth Meyers; one inspired by the life of Kourtney Kang from “Fresh Off the Boat” showrunner Nahnatchka Khan and director Fred Savage; plus “What About Barb?” which is a female-led remake of the film “What About Bob?” On the drama side, the network has ordered pilots for military hero drama “For God and Country” from Keshet; suburban crime drama “Good Girls” from Shondaland alum Jenna Bans; and a virtual reality project “Reverie” from the “Extant” producers.

