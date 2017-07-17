Doug Robinson Leaves Happy Madison for Overall Deal at Sony TV, Launches New Production Company

Doug Robinson, the head of TV at Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, has signed a four year overall deal at Sony Pictures Television that will see him launch his own production company, Variety has learned.

Robinson has been with Sony under the Happy Madison banner since 2002. He will now head up Doug Robinson Productions (DRP), which will focus on developing both drama and comedy for broadcast, cable and streaming. Joining Robinson at the new shingle is film producer Alison Greenspan. Greenspan was most recently partner to Denise Di Novi and is best known for bringing adaptations of “If I Stay,” “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and Nick Sparks’ “Best of Me” to the screen. In this new venture Greenspan will focus chiefly on launching a slate of dramas as well as support Robinson’s efforts to expand on the existing comedy brand. Happy Madison executive Matt Mosko will join Robinson at his new company focusing on comedies.

Robinson has been a constant supplier to Sony with at least one show on the air for the 11 years and has delivered two successful comedy series that have gone into syndication with CBS’ “Rules of Engagement” and ABC’s “The Goldberg’s.” “The Goldberg’s” which was recently picked up for two more seasons, will hit 100 episodes this year and has been sold into syndication to Tribune stations across the country beginning September 11. Robinson will continue to executive produce “The Goldberg’s” along with Happy Madison.