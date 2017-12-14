‘Happy Endings’ Alums Casey Wilson, Jackie Clarke Team for NBC Put Pilot (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Casey Wilson
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

Casey Wilson and Jackie Clarke are re-teaming for a single-camera comedy project at NBC with a put pilot commitment, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled project follows a woman whose comfortable life evaporates after she’s exposed as a liar. Wilson would star as the woman should the project move to series.

Wilson and Clarke wrote the project and will serve as executive produces. The two previously worked together on the ABC series “Happy Endings,” in which Wilson starred and Clarke served as a writer. Adam Pally, who also starred on “Happy Endings,” will serve as a consulting producer on this project. Luke Del Tredici will also executive produce. Universal Television is the studio.

This project expands Clarke’s relationship with NBC, as she is currently a writer and produce on the NBC comedy series “Superstore.” Wilson starred in the NBC pilot “The Sackett Sisters” last season, which was written by Del Tredici and executive produced by Tina Fey. Her other recent credits include “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Mindy Project,” and “Black-ish.”

Del Tredici is currently an executive producer on the Fox comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” It was recently announced that his 2011 blacklist feature “Arizona Project,” starring Danny McBride, Kaitlin Olson and David Alan Grier, was selected to screen at Sundance’s Midnight Screening.

Clarke is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek. Wilson is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Ziffren Brittenham. Pally is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Del Shaw. Del Tredici is repped by Rise Management and WME.

(Pictured: Casey Wilson)

More TV

  • Tina Fey Robert Carlock

    Tina Fey, Robert Carlock to Be Honored by Writers Guild of America East

    Casey Wilson and Jackie Clarke are re-teaming for a single-camera comedy project at NBC with a put pilot commitment, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project follows a woman whose comfortable life evaporates after she’s exposed as a liar. Wilson would star as the woman should the project move to series. Wilson and Clarke wrote the project […]

  • EMPIRE: Pictured L-R: Jussie Smollett and

    TV Ratings: 'Empire' Fall Finale Tops Wednesday

    Casey Wilson and Jackie Clarke are re-teaming for a single-camera comedy project at NBC with a put pilot commitment, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project follows a woman whose comfortable life evaporates after she’s exposed as a liar. Wilson would star as the woman should the project move to series. Wilson and Clarke wrote the project […]

  • Casey Wilson

    'Happy Endings' Alums Casey Wilson, Jackie Clarke Team for NBC Put Pilot (EXCLUSIVE)

    Casey Wilson and Jackie Clarke are re-teaming for a single-camera comedy project at NBC with a put pilot commitment, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project follows a woman whose comfortable life evaporates after she’s exposed as a liar. Wilson would star as the woman should the project move to series. Wilson and Clarke wrote the project […]

  • 9-1-1: Connie Britton in the series

    '9-1-1' Team on Why First Responder Series is Like a 'Viral Video'

    Casey Wilson and Jackie Clarke are re-teaming for a single-camera comedy project at NBC with a put pilot commitment, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project follows a woman whose comfortable life evaporates after she’s exposed as a liar. Wilson would star as the woman should the project move to series. Wilson and Clarke wrote the project […]

  • On My Block

    Netflix Orders Inner City High School Comedy 'On My Block'

    Casey Wilson and Jackie Clarke are re-teaming for a single-camera comedy project at NBC with a put pilot commitment, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project follows a woman whose comfortable life evaporates after she’s exposed as a liar. Wilson would star as the woman should the project move to series. Wilson and Clarke wrote the project […]

  • Bobs Burgers

    Fox Will Be Lean After Disney Deal, But Will It Be Mean?

    Casey Wilson and Jackie Clarke are re-teaming for a single-camera comedy project at NBC with a put pilot commitment, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project follows a woman whose comfortable life evaporates after she’s exposed as a liar. Wilson would star as the woman should the project move to series. Wilson and Clarke wrote the project […]

  • Carrie Fisher Star Wars

    Fox Merges With Disney: The Storied Studio's 102-Year History

    Casey Wilson and Jackie Clarke are re-teaming for a single-camera comedy project at NBC with a put pilot commitment, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project follows a woman whose comfortable life evaporates after she’s exposed as a liar. Wilson would star as the woman should the project move to series. Wilson and Clarke wrote the project […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad