‘Happy Endings’ Alums Casey Wilson, Jackie Clarke Team for NBC Put Pilot (EXCLUSIVE)

Casey Wilson and Jackie Clarke are re-teaming for a single-camera comedy project at NBC with a put pilot commitment, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled project follows a woman whose comfortable life evaporates after she’s exposed as a liar. Wilson would star as the woman should the project move to series.

Wilson and Clarke wrote the project and will serve as executive produces. The two previously worked together on the ABC series “Happy Endings,” in which Wilson starred and Clarke served as a writer. Adam Pally, who also starred on “Happy Endings,” will serve as a consulting producer on this project. Luke Del Tredici will also executive produce. Universal Television is the studio.

This project expands Clarke’s relationship with NBC, as she is currently a writer and produce on the NBC comedy series “Superstore.” Wilson starred in the NBC pilot “The Sackett Sisters” last season, which was written by Del Tredici and executive produced by Tina Fey. Her other recent credits include “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Mindy Project,” and “Black-ish.”

Del Tredici is currently an executive producer on the Fox comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” It was recently announced that his 2011 blacklist feature “Arizona Project,” starring Danny McBride, Kaitlin Olson and David Alan Grier, was selected to screen at Sundance’s Midnight Screening.

