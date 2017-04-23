Erin Moran, best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on “Happy days,” has died. She was 56.
According to TMZ, Moran’s body was found unresponsive Saturday afternoon by authorities in Indiana.
The California-born actress, who also starred in “Happy Days” spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi,” had fallen on hard times in recent years. She was reportedly kicked out of her trailer park in Indiana, along with her husband, because of their hard-partying ways.
Moran was just 14 when she signed on to play Ron Howard’s brother in the TV classic “Happy Days,” which aired from 1974 to 1983. Her TV credits also include “The Love Boat,” “Murder, She Wrote” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”
She most recently appeared on VH1 reality show “Celebrity Fit Club” in 2008.
“Moran was just 14 when she signed on to play Ron Howard’s brother.” She played his SISTER, goobers.
She signed on to be Ron Howard’s sister, not brother. Quick edit for ya!
Sister, not brother. She’s another sad example of a child star who couldn’t (wasn’t allowed by casting directors) make the transition to continuing her career as an adult.
Sad news. And worse reporting – “Moran was just 14 when she signed on to play Ron Howard’s brother in the TV classic “Happy Days,””
Come on, she played Ron Howard’s SISTER…….
R.I.P.
sorry to hear about erin moran.she was such a good actress
I’m not saying anyone is responsible for anyone else, but considering how harding this crazy business is, it’s amazing that Ron Howard keeps getting richer and more powerful but he couldn’t throw her a bone and give her a role in something and help her get back on her feet. So sad.
If she was indeed an alcoholic/addict, he couldn’t have helped her unless she in fact wanted help.
R.I.P. Erin Moran. She was a great actress. I hope that MeTV will honor one weekend with an Ern Moran marathon one weekend.
Just so sad.
R.I.P