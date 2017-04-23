Erin Moran, best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on “Happy days,” has died. She was 56.

According to TMZ, Moran’s body was found unresponsive Saturday afternoon by authorities in Indiana.

The California-born actress, who also starred in “Happy Days” spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi,” had fallen on hard times in recent years. She was reportedly kicked out of her trailer park in Indiana, along with her husband, because of their hard-partying ways.

Moran was just 14 when she signed on to play Ron Howard’s brother in the TV classic “Happy Days,” which aired from 1974 to 1983. Her TV credits also include “The Love Boat,” “Murder, She Wrote” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

She most recently appeared on VH1 reality show “Celebrity Fit Club” in 2008.