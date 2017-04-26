‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran’s Husband Pens Heartbreaking Letter Chronicling Her Cancer Battle

In the aftermath of former “Happy Days” star Erin Moran’s shocking death this past weekend, rumors have begun to circulate regarding the nature of the actress’ untimely passing. Her co-star Scott Baio added fuel to the fire by saying that he was less than shocked about the news during an interview on “The Bernie and Sid Show” on Monday morning.

And while Baio initially insinuated that Moran’s death might have been rooted in some kind of longstanding substance abuse issue, an official report later confirmed that, in fact, it was the culmination of a relentless — but quiet — battle with Stage 4 cancer.

In an effort to thwart the ongoing media frenzy, Baio has penned a series of Facebook posts retracting his drug and alcohol allegations. Amid these defenses, Baio also posted a detailed letter on Tuesday morning written by Moran’s widower, Steven Fleischmann, which chronicled her decline.

“It got so bad so fast,” Fleischmann’s letter reads. “By the middle of February, Erin could no longer speak or eat or drink.”

Read the full letter below.

Erin and I met 4/22/1992 and parted ways 4/22/2017. We were planning to go to

Thunder Over Louisville to celebrate.

She was feeling fine on our anniversary

11-23-2016. Maybe four or five days after we got back Erin woke up and had about a dime size blood stain on her pillowcase. She said

I think i bit my tongue. A couple days go by and

there’s a bigger spot of blood. We get like 4 days into December, there’s more blood. I get a flashlight and say let me look.

It was not her tongue it was her tonsil on the left side. I thought it was tonsillitis.

So we went to an ENT who said they wanted to biopsy it. It came back squamous cell carcinoma. She started radiation and chemo. Five days a week radiation and chemo only on Thursdays. We did that the whole time. It got so bad so fast. By the

middle of February, Erin could no longer speak

or eat or drink. She had a feeding tube implant and i feed her 6 to 8 times a day. She was still happy, she was active, she texted people on her phone all day. On the 21st she was having trouble

breathing. She woke up on the 22nd, she was not 100%.

She needed Kleenex, so i went to the store and came

back. She was there watching T.V in bed. I

laid down next to her held her right hand in my

left. I feel asleep woke up about a hour later

still holding her hand and she was gone, she was

just gone.. Norton Cancer Institute never said how bad it was.. The coroner told me it was really really bad. It had spread to her spleen, she had alot of fluid in her lungs and part of her brain was

infected. The coroner said even if she was in the hospital being pumped full of antibiotics she still would not of made it. He said it was the best that she was with me and went in her sleep.

So that’s it.

PLEASE feel free to send the above to Any and ALL

news outlets The press has been relentless. they knock on the door constantly. Thank you Harrison County Sheriff’s I Called last night and they came out ran them off got up this morning

they were all back sheriffs ran them all off again. the last time two cop cars ran off the last ones right before it got dark. we will see what tomorrow brings….

PEACE my friends.

But, despite the severity of her illness, Moran made sure to keep the news of her cancer largely under wraps. Only a carefully selected group of Moran’s family members and close friends were privy to her condition — and, since she was unable to speak, Moran primarily communicated with her loved ones through text messages.

“She kept very quiet,” former “Happy Days” co-star and longtime friend Anson Williams told People on Wednesday evening. “We all kept quiet, too, out of respect for Erin.”

But even those with whom Moran kept in contact with were blindsided by the abruptness of her death.

“It’s hard to wrap your arms around it,” Moran continued. “She was having treatment for throat cancer, so I was contacting her husband and her and she seemed to be fighting it, really doing well. I was just shocked when I got the call she had passed. I had no idea it was that bad.”