‘Hap and Leonard’ Renewed for Season 3 on SundanceTV

“Hap and Leonard” has been renewed for Season 3 on SundanceTV, Variety has learned.

The series is based on the celebrated book series of the same name by Joe R. Lansdale, and follows best friends Hap Collins (James Purefoy), an East Texas white guy with a weakness for Southern women, and Leonard Pine (Michael Kenneth Williams), a gay, black Vietnam vet with a hot temper. The show is currently SundanceTV’s highest-rated original series, and will return for six episodes in 2018.

The third season of “Hap and Leonard,” will take inspiration from “The Two-Bear Mambo,” the third installment of Lansdale’s book series. Season one was inspired by the first “Hap and Leonard” novel “Savage Season,” and season two from “Mucho Mojo,” the second book in the series.

“At once darkly funny and socially relevant, there’s no other series like the southern-noir, ‘Hap and Leonard,’ and we couldn’t be prouder that it will continue for another season on SundanceTV,” said Jan Diedrichsen, general manager of SundanceTV and Sundance Now. “James and Michael bring new depth and dimension to the buddy-action genre, and Joe Lansdale’s brilliant work continues to be in excellent hands with John Wirth and company.”

Each season of the anthology series features new supporting characters and a new mystery for Hap and Leonard to solve, with casting for season three to commence shortly. The first two seasons of “Hap and Leonard” featured notable guest stars including Christina Hendricks, Jimmi Simpson, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brian Dennehy, Irma P. Hall, Tiffany Mack, and Cranston Johnson.

“AMC/SundanceTV is one of the original purveyors of ‘art’ on television and I’m pleased to be continuing my long relationship with Charlie, Jan, Joel, Susie, their strong creative execs and our peerless cast and crew,” said John Wirth, the series’ showrunner and executive producer.

“Hap and Leonard” is a wholly-owned original series produced by AMC Studios. Wirth will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 3, and Jim Mickle, Nick Damici, Jeremy Platt, and Linda Moran return as executive producers.