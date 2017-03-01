NBC has cast Hannah Ware in the lead role for the drama pilot “Redliners,” Variety has learned.

“Redliners” is a high-octane series that mixes humor, romance and espionage, and centers on a pair of former operatives who get reactivated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives.

Ware will play Anne DeWitt, a fiercely intelligent, formidably lethal, charmingly mysterious force of nature. One of Anne’s many secrets is that she is an ex-teacher and trainer in the fine art of assassination for a security firm known as The Service.

“Redliners” is based on short stories by best-selling “True Blood” author Charlaine Harris. Kelly Sue DeConnick and Shaun Cassidy co-wrote the pilot, and will serve as executive producers with David Janollari, who’s producing through his David Janollari Entertainment shingle. Universal Television is the studio.

Ware is best known for starring on ABC’s short-lived series “Betrayal,” and Starz’s “Boss,” opposite Kelsey Grammer. On the film side, she recently starred in “Hitman: Agent 47” and next will be seen in “Aftermath,” alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Ware is repped by CAA, Liebman Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.