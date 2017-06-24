YouTuber Hannah Hart Dishes on New Food Network Series ‘I Hart Food’

Hannah Hart is about to hit the road for her new Food Network series, “I Hart Food.” The six-episode order was first confirmed in summer of 2016, but Hart and the network both revealed new details about the show heading into the weekend.

The YouTube star will serve as host and executive producer on the project. She commented on her cross-country, culinary road trip in a Food Network blog post Thursday night.

“Food Network has been an incredible partner and I’m really proud of the show we made together. I am so excited to share the experiences of extraordinary meals and the chefs who shared their passions and expertise with me on ‘I Hart Food,'” wrote Hart. “I’m a major food enthusiast, and this show is perfect for those who have an insatiable appetite for all things food,” she continued.

Chief programming, content, and brand officer for Scripps Network Interactive Kathleen Finch sounded equally pleased about their partnership.

“Hannah’s young, fresh voice and unique sense of humor make her food adventures a perfect fit for our viewers,” Finch began. “Her enthusiasm is sure to inspire others to hit the road for their own culinary journeys.”

Episode one will follow Hart as she travels to Santa Fe to test out New Mexican flavors. Subsequent episodes will see her traveling to North Carolina, Maine, Oregon, Minnesota, and Montana.

Hart currently has 2.5 million subscribers and another 2.3 million followers on Twitter and Instagram. She went into even further detail during the newest episode of her YouTube series “My Drunk Kitchen.”

“We’re gonna learn real things, because I want to be able to make a croissant at home,” Hart joked.

All six episodes of “I Hart Food” will air this summer on Food Network, with the premiere set for Monday, August 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

Hannah Hart’s YouTube announcement can be viewed above.