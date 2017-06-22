‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Ups Alexis Bledel to Series Regular for Season 2

Alexis Bledel has been upped to series regular for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 2, Hulu announced on Thursday.

Bledel appeared in a guest starring role during the critically-acclaimed show’s first season as Emily/Ofglen. She befriends Offred (Elisabeth Moss) and tells her of a secret resistance group called Mayday.

In another streaming series role, Bledel recently reprised the character of Rory Gilmore in the Netflix limited series “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.” She is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris & Klein.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. It tells the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. It is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.

As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. According to Hulu, “The Handmaid’s Tale” became the most-viewed premiere of any series – original or acquired – on the streaming service in its first week. Season 2 is scheduled to debut in 2018.

The series was created for television by Bruce Miller, who serves as the series’ showrunner. Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, and Illene Chaiken serve as executive producers. It is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.