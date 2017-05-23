‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Elisabeth Moss Partners With BBC America for Typhoid Mary Series

Elisabeth Moss
“Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss has signed on to star in and executive produce a new BBC America limited series about the infamous “Typhoid Mary,” Variety has learned.

BBC America will partner with Moss and Annapurna Television on developing the period drama titled “Fever,” based on Mary Beth Keane’s novel of the same name. It tells the true story of Mary Mallon, an Irish immigrant and cook who was the first known healthy carrier of typhoid fever. She became known as “Typhoid Mary” as she unknowingly spread the disease among several wealthy families in early twentieth century New York.

Moss acquired the original rights to Keane’s book and first sent the material Phil Morrison, who signed on as director and executive producer. Robin Veith is currently set to write the adaptation and will also serve as an executive producer alongside Moss, Morrison, and Annapurna’s Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison.

“I’m so honored to be working with the incredible team of collaborators we have pulled together with Phil, Robin, BBC America and Annapurna,” Moss said. “I look forward to telling this story about one of the most infamous women in America, ‘Typhoid Mary,’ a woman whose true tale has never been told. She was an immigrant in turn of the century New York, a time of huge change and progress in America. She was incredibly unique, stubborn, ambitious and in fierce denial of any wrongdoing until her death where she lived out her days imprisoned on an island just off of the Bronx in NY. She is incredibly complicated, something I seem to enjoy playing.”

Moss is represented by WME and Ribisi Entertainment Group. Veith is also with WME while Morrison is repped by UTA and Management 360.

