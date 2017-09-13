TV Ratings: ‘Hand in Hand’ Hurricane Telethon Draws 15.7 Million Viewers on Broadcast

“Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief Telethon” drew 15.7 million total viewers across the Big 4 broadcast networks on Tuesday, according to Nielsen overnight data.

The special one-hour event aired from 8-9 p.m. Of the four networks, NBC drew the largest audience for the telethon with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.7 but third in total viewers with 4 million. CBS was third in the key demo with a 0.6 but second in viewers with 4.1 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.6 million viewers. The telethon was also carried live on multiple cable networks and live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, though those numbers are not currently available.

Within the hour, the event raised over $14.5 million for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. It reportedly raised over $44 million in total for the night.

NBC aired a new episode of “America’s Got Talent” (2.3, 11.4 million) at 9, which was down in both measures most likely due to airing later in the night because of the telethon.

At 10, ABC aired a new episode of “Somewhere Between” (0.3, 1.7 million) which was down in the demo.

Because the telethon ran as sustaining programming, it will not be included in nightlong or weeklong network averages.

NBC won the night with a 1.8 and 9.6 million viewers. CBS and ABC tied for second in the demo with a 0.5, but CBS was second in total viewers with 4.6 million. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.6 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1 million viewers.