TV Ratings: ‘Hand in Hand’ Hurricane Telethon Draws 15.7 Million Viewers on Broadcast

“Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief Telethon” drew 15.7 million total viewers across the Big 4 broadcast networks on Tuesday, according to Nielsen overnight data.
The special one-hour event aired from 8-9 p.m. Of the four networks, NBC drew the largest audience for the telethon with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.7 but third in total viewers with 4 million. CBS was third in the key demo with a 0.6 but second in viewers with 4.1 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.6 million viewers. The telethon was also carried live on multiple cable networks and live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, though those numbers are not currently available.
Within the hour, the event raised over $14.5 million for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. It reportedly raised over $44 million in total for the night.