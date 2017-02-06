Original “Hamilton” stars Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones added a feminist touch to their rendition of “America the Beautiful” just before the Super Bowl kickoff in Houston.

The trio of actresses who played the Schuyler sisters in the smash Broadway musical added the words “and sisterhood” after the familiar “brotherhood” in the lyric “and crown thy good with brotherhood/from sea to shining sea” during their performance of the patriotic tune.

The idea for the modern revision was credited to the actresses. The performance was arranged by “Hamilton” arranger and musical director Alex Lacamoire. “America the Beautiful” was penned in the 1890s by Samuel Ward.

Goldsberry won a Tony for her performance as Angelica Schuyler in the show. Soo played the pivotal character of Eliza Schuyler, Alexander Hamilton’s faithful wife. Jones played the third Schuyler sister, Peggy.

Watch the performance below.