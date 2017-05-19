‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Disney XD’s ‘DuckTales’

Award-winning actor, playwright, and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda has had quite the year — and he shows no signs of slowing down.

The “Hamilton” star and creator has joined the voice cast of “DuckTales,” the new Disney XD series premiering this summer, the network announced Friday.

As a self-proclaimed “DuckTales” aficionado, Miranda will voice the character Gizmoduck. However, the Duckburg hero’s true identity is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, a sharp young intern working for Scrooge McDuck’s personal mad scientist, Gyro Gearloose.

“Growing up as a Cuban-American comics enthusiast, I was always hungry for a Latino hero to call my own. In developing the new series, Matt [Youngberg] and I leapt at the opportunity to adapt ‘DuckTales” marquee hero into a young scientist character with Latin-inspired roots,” Francisco Angones, co-producer and story editor, said in a statement.

“Lin came to mind instantly for the role of Gizmoduck,” executive producer Matt Youngberg added. “His rapid-fire earnestness paired with his wide-eyed yet determined optimism made him the perfect person to yell ‘BLATHERING BLATHERSKITE!'”

The series, a reboot of the late 1980s Duck family-centered animated show, has already been picked up for a second season. “DuckTales” will once again follow the antics and adventures of Scrooge McDuck and his mischievous grandnephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, along with Donald Duck, Webby Vanderquack, Launchpad McQuack, and Mrs. Beakley.

Miranda joins the cast that also includes David Tennant as the voice of Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Bobby Moynihan as Huey, Dewey, and Louie respectively; Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack; and Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley.