Hakeem Kae-Kazim to Play Zeus in BBC and Netflix Series ‘Troy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hakeem Kae-Kazim to Play Zeus in
Credit: Julia Janse Van Vurren

Hakeem Kae-Kazim has joined “Troy: Fall Of A City” and will play Zeus in the upcoming BBC and Netflix mortals and gods epic. The siege of Troy drama is shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, and Kae-Kazim will star alongside Louis Hunter (“The Fosters”), Christian Schoombie (“Quarx”), David Gysai (“Containment”), Lex King (“Dominion”), and Bella Dayne (“Guerrilla”).

British Nigerian actor Kae-Kazim came to prominence in his role as George Rutugunda in the Oscar nominated film “Hotel Rwanda,” and went on to star as Colonel Ike Dubaku in “24.” His movie credits include “X-Men,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and on TV he has been in shows including “Criminal Minds,” and “Gotham.” On cable he is Mr. Scott in Starz’s pirate drama “Black Sails.”

As Zeus in “Troy: Fall Of A City” Kae Kazim will be in the bulk of the eight episodes. The series, in which the story is told from the perspective of the besieged Trojan royal family, comes from David Farr (“The Night Manager”). It is being made by U.K. producers Wild Mercury and Kudos as a BBC-Netflix co-production. The BBC will air it domestically and Netflix will have it for its international service.

In the show, Louis Hunter will play Paris and Bella Dayne Helen, the lovers whose passionate affair plunges Greece and Troy into war. Other cast includes David Threlfall (“Shameless”) as Paris’ father, King Priam of Troy, and Frances O’Connor (“Mr Selfridge”) as Hecuba, Queen of Troy.

