Hakeem Kae-Kazim to Play Cesil Colby in ‘Dynasty’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kae-Kazim lands role as Jeff Colby’s father in The CW series

Hakeem Kae-Kazim will be in The CW’s new “Dynasty” series playing a patriarch of the wealthy Colby clan. He will play Cesil Colby in the show, a modern-day take on the 1980s classic. Cesil is the father of Jeff Colby, played by Sam Adegoke (“Searching for Neverland”).

Like the original, the new “Dynasty” follows the feuding Carringtons and Colbys, two of America’s wealthiest families. The new version is billed as a younger, sexier, sassier version of the family drama.

For Kae-Kazim, the role is in striking contrast to that of Zeus, the part he plays in upcoming gods and mortals epic “Troy,” which will be on Netflix in the U.S. and the BBC in the U.K. The Nigerian actor came to prominence in “Hotel Rwanda” before going on to appear in “X-Men” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” On TV, he has been in network shows including “Criminal Minds” and “Gotham” and cable series such as Starz’ “Black Sails.”

Upcoming appearances include turns in “Serenity” with Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey, and Ethan Hawke action movie “24 Hours to Live.”

In “Dynasty” he will join in episode 9 and star alongside Elizabeth Gillies,, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Robert Christopher Riley, and Rafael de la Fuente. CBS Television Studios produces the series in association with Fake Empire. Esther and Richard Shapiro, the creators of the original series, are among the executive producers.

The CW confirmed a full season order for the show earlier this month after a decent ratings run across four episodes, starting in October, on the network.

