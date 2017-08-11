‘Gypsy’ Canceled After 1 Season at Netflix

“Gypsy” will not be returning for a second season at Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

The series followed Jean Holloway (Naomi Watts), a Manhattan therapist with a seemingly picturesque life who begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients’ lives. In addition to Watts, the series starred Billy Crudup, Sophie Cookson, Lucy Boynton, and Karl Glusman.

Lisa Rubin wrote the series, which was directed by “Fifty Shades Of Grey’s” Sam Taylor Johnson as well as Victoria Mahoney and Coky Giedroyc. It was produced for Netflix by Universal Television and executive produced by Rubin, Naomi Watts, Sean Jablonski, and Liza Chasin.

