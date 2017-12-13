Guillaume de Posch Stepping Down as RTL Co-CEO; Bert Habets to Lead European TV Giant

Guillaume de Posch is leaving his position as co-CEO of RTL, with fellow co-CEO Bert Habets taking sole control of the pan-European TV and media company at the end of the month. De Posch will become a non-executive director at the company.

“I had a fantastic time at the helm of RTL Group. Leading this pan-European pioneer – at which I started my career in the TV industry in 1993 – was a dream come true for me,” de Posch said Wednesday. “Now is the right time to hand over to Bert Habets, who will drive the group to its next level.”

De Posch, who has been at the helm of RTL since 2012, thanked his colleagues, including Habets, executive committee member Elmar Heggen, former co-CEO Anke Schäferkordt, and Thomas Rabe, head of Bertelsmann, which owns RTL. Heggen will remain CFO and will also become deputy CEO of RTL Group.

De Posch was CEO of RTL’s chief rival in Germany, ProSiebenSat.1, between 2004 and 2008. ProSieben is itself currently scouting for a new boss after Thomas Ebeling said he was stepping down.

Habets used to run RTL’s business in the Netherlands and stepped up to group co-CEO after Schäferkordt vacated that position earlier this year to oversee RTL Deutschland. From 2018, Habets will be the sole chief executive at RTL, which has free-TV networks across Europe, including M6 in France and RTL in Germany. It also owns production and distribution business FremantleMedia.

Rabe, who is also chairman of the RTL Group board of directors, said de Posch “has been key to transforming RTL Group into the most digital European broadcasting company, and to reinvigorating FremantleMedia’s creative drive. High-end drama productions such as ‘The Young Pope’ and ‘American Gods’ stand testimony to this achievement.

“I regret, but fully respect his decision, and I’m delighted he will continue to contribute his expertise across broadcast, content and digital as a non-executive director on our board.”

Habets originally joined RTL in 1999, stepping up to CEO of RTL Nederland in 2008 and remaining in that position until last April, when he took the group co-CEO role.

De Posch is one of the major names in European broadcasting and is a previous recipient of Variety‘s Achievement in International Television Award.