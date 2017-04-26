GSN CEO David Goldhill Sets Departure From Cable Channel

David Goldhill will step down from his post as CEO of GSN.

“I am working with our shareholders to identify new leadership for both our television and games businesses, and will be fully engaged in managing both businesses until new executives are in place,” Goldhill wrote in a memo to staff. A search for a new chief executive at the cable channel — a joint venture between Sony Pictures Television, which holds a majority stake, and AT&T Entertainment Group, is underway.

A former Universal Television Group executive, Goldhill joined GSN as CEO in 2007 from investment firm Associated Partners, where he was a senior adviser. Goldhill had previously been chairman of Independent Network Television Holdings, which built Russian network TV3. He replaced Rich Cronin as CEO.

Read Goldhill’s letter to staff below:

After 10 years as CEO of GSN, I have informed our Board that I will be stepping down this year. I am working with our shareholders to identify new leadership for both our television and games businesses, and will be fully engaged in managing both businesses until new executives are in place.

I am very proud of all that has been accomplished in the past ten years, and believe as strongly as ever in our extraordinary opportunity for growth and innovation.

I thank our shareholders – SONY and AT&T – for their consistently strong support of both of our businesses. And I am especially grateful to all of my colleagues at GSN, whose dedication and talent have transformed this Company.

– David Goldhill