WE tv is growing its “Growing Up Hip Hop” and “Marriage Boot Camp” franchises, Variety has learned.

The AMC Networks-owned channel has ordered an Atlanta edition of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and a family edition of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.” Both hourlongs have received an initial eight-episode order.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” will bow on Friday, April 28 at 9/8c. The series will feature a cast of famous and famously dysfunctional families dealing with notorious and well-publicized rifts. Members will undergo intense counseling and decide, with the help of experienced therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino, whether to save their relationships or cut family ties forever.

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” will begin its run in 2017. The series chronicles the perks and perils of being born into hip hop royalty in the city that the New York Times called “hip hop’s center of gravity.” The Atlanta hip hop scene has fostered a unique sense of local pride and closeness among the artists that resembles a family. But like any family, Atlanta’s next generation of hip hop stars do not always get along. Growing up together in the shadow of their legendary parents has established tight bonds and bitter rivalries, as everybody fights for their chance to push their way into the spotlight.

“Both ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’ and ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ are standout series in their own right and have become important franchises for WE tv, helping to solidify the network as a destination for viewers on Thursdays and Fridays who seek out great stories and big personalities,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “With more stories to tell and more fascinating personalities to follow, the time was right to expand each of these series through compelling spinoffs that focus on the complicated and wholly relatable dynamic of families.”

“Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media and executive produced by Adam Freeman, Adam Reed, Erin Richards and Leslie Greif. Antonia Mattia is Co-Executive Producer. Executive Producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert and Suzanne Gladstone Murch.

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” is executive produced by Tara Long, Mark Herwick and Ben Megargel for Entertainment One (eOne) along with Shad Moss and Datari Turner. Turner’s Datari Turner Productions is co-producing the series. Lauren Gellert, executive vice president, development and original programming and Suzanne Gladstone Murch, vice president, original programming and David Stefanou, vice president, development are the executive producers for WE tv.