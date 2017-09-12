‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jason George Joins Firefighter Spinoff Series

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jason George has been cast in the series’ upcoming spinoff that will take place in a Seattle firehouse, Variety has confirmed.

George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren on “Grey’s,” has been a member of the main series’ cast since Season 6. He was a recurring character before joining the main cast in Season 12. George will remain a regular on “Grey’s” throughout the upcoming fourteenth season, until production begins on the spinoff. The exact storyline details of how he will transition between the shows is unknown at this time.

He is repped by APA and attorney Morris Yorn.

George is the latest addition to the spinoff cast, with Jaina Lee Ortiz previously cast in the lead role. The rest of the main characters are expected to be introduced in an episode of “Grey’s” this fall. The spinoff was ordered straight-to-series by ABC back in May.

“Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Stacy McKee will spearhead the spinoff. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers will executive produce with McKee. Shondaland will produce with ABC Television Studios.

“No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and ‘Grey’s’ signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in May.

Previously, Kate Walsh’s character, Dr. Addison Forbes, was the subject of the spinoff “Private Practice,” which aired for six seasons on ABC.