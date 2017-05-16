‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Lands Straight to Series Order From ABC

ABC has given a straight to series order to a “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff set in a Seattle firehouse.

The new ABC Studios/Shondaland drama will be spearheaded by “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Stacy McKee. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers will exec produce with McKee.

The untitled drama will revolve around a group of “heroic” firefighters. It’s expected to be launched as a planted spinoff that will air as part of an episode of ABC’s veteran medical drama.

“No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and ‘Grey’s’ signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey.

“Grey’s” previously yielded the spinoff “Private Practice,” which revolved around Kate Walsh’s character, Dr. Addison Forbes. That show, created by Rhimes, ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2013.

“Grey’s” has enjoyed a remarkable ratings resurgence during the past two seasons. The show has been a pillar of ABC’s schedule since its debut in 2005. In season 13, the show has averaged a 3.5 rating and 11.3 million viewers in Nielsen’s live-plus-7 ratings.

McKee has been with “Grey’s” since its inception, rising through the ranks from staff writer to showrunner status in the 2015-16 season. She’s repped by UTA.