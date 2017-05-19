TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scandal’ Finales Drive ABC to Easy Win

The season finales of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” scored well enough in the overnight ratings to put ABC head and shoulders above their competition in the key measurements.

According to Nielsen data, the Season 13 finale of “Grey’s” averaged a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers at 8 p.m. The Season 6 finale of “Scandal” followed, airing back-to-back episodes at 9 (1.3, 5.5 million) and 10 (1.1, 5.1 million). ABC announced that next season of the political drama will be its last.

Fox aired back-to-back episodes of “MasterChef Junior,” both at 8 p.m. (0.8, 3.3 million) and at 9 p.m. (1.0, 3.6 million).

On CBS, repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Great Indoors” led into two new episodes of “The Amazing Race” both at 9 (0.9, 4.3 million) and 10 (0.7, 3.8 million).

For NBC, a repeat of “Law & Order: SVU” led into the two-part season finale of “The Blacklist,” which aired at 9 (0.9, 4.8 million) and 10 (0.9, 4.9 million).

On The CW, the two-part “Supernatural” season finale began at 8 (0.6 1.8 million) and was up in both key measures, with the second episode at 9 (0.6, 1.7 million) holding even.

ABC handily won the night with a 1.5 rating–which is 67% over its nearest broadcast competition–as well as 6.1 million viewers. Fox and CBS tied for second in the demo with a 0.9, but CBS finished second in total viewers with 4.8 million. Fox finished fourth in total viewers with 3.4 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 0.8, but third in viewers with 4.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.6 and 1.7 million viewers.

 

