SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 13, episode 12, titled “None of Your Business,” which aired Thursday, Feb. 9.

Karev is back! But don’t get too excited…

After many episodes of will-he-or-won’t-he go to jail, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) returned to Grey Sloan Memorial.

Last week, Alex had accepted a plea deal that would have sent him to jail for a couple of years for beating up DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), but turns out, DeLuca dropped the charges, meaning Alex is now a free man.

“I believe it’s because DeLuca has feelings for Jo, or possible feelings. It seems sort of heroic and a self-sacrificing thing to do,” Chambers tells Variety, explaining that DeLuca dropped the charges to impress Jo (Camilla Luddington). “Or maybe he doesn’t want to cause problems at work — that sort of has a ripple effect, if you affect the doctors around you.”

During the episode, Alex confronted DeLuca to thank him, but DeLuca wants nothing to do with him.

Now that he won’t be behind bars, Alex’s first move was to meet with Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to get his job back. And he was successful.

However, with Alex back in the hospital, another doctor was booted: Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo)!

Mer stood up to Bailey, expressing her feelings against Dr. Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) who’s been trying to oust Webber (James Pickens Jr.) out of his job, sending the hospital into a divide. Mer’s conversation with Bailey didn’t go over well, so the chief suspended her from work.

Here, Justin Chambers talks to Variety about Alex’s return to work, Meredith’s suspension, and whether or not a love triangle may arise between him, DeLuca, and Jo…

Alex apologizes to DeLuca, but he doesn’t want to talk to him. How will their relationship evolve from here?

I think it will be awkward, but I think the only way they can mend it is through their work and maybe Alex can help guide him as a young doctor and resident. I think he thinks they’re okay again, but I believe that DeLuca is still giving him the cold shoulder. You’ll see what happens.

Will DeLuca become a threat to Karev when it comes to Jo?

Yeah. Definitely. Who’s to say that she didn’t fall for DeLuca’s chivalry? Anything’s possible.

Might there be a love triangle?

There might be a love triangle. There might not be. You’ll have to stay tuned.

Taking DeLuca out of the question, where does Alex and Jo’s relationship go from here?

It definitely seems burnt, but the show is a lot about redemption and we all make mistakes. Her lying about her identity for the last five years is pretty hardcore. But Alex has messed up a lot in his life and he’s always had chances to correct himself and I think he can parlay that into their relationship. I still think there’s more for them.

Will we ever meet Jo’s husband?

I don’t know. That’s a good question. It’s a possibility. We haven’t explored that yet, but I think they’ll drop a little hint that maybe he might come around. I do know that Alex is pushing more to find out who this guy is. I don’t want to give it away, but there might be stuff coming in the future. I think the audience is interested in finding out who he is.

How would Alex behave himself with Jo’s abusive husband, especially given his history with violence?

He’d of course want to defend himself, but I don’t think Alex is in a position where he’d want to fight again — he’s gotten in a lot of trouble for this lately.

Alex got his job back, but will people at the hospital think differently of Alex after his fight and near-jail sentence?

It feels like everyone is being the same. But they definitely get a little snarky about what he’s done — working in the clinic was sort of a step down for him, and I think they like to remind him of that.

Meredith is suspended! That’s gotta be hard for Alex to come back to work without his partner in crime. How will that impact him?

He’s definitely going to be supportive for her, like she was for him. He was there a lot for her last season. They’re definitely like two peas in a pod — they’re like siblings. I think he agrees with her about Minnick and we’ll see what happens.