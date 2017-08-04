‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recasts Owen’s Sister for Season 14

“Grey’s Anatomy” has cast Abigail Spencer in Season 14, Variety has learned.

The “Rectify” alum will play Owen’s sister, Megan Hunt, as the role previously portrayed by Bridget Regan has been re-cast due to scheduling conflicts.

Owen’s sister has been mentioned numerous times throughout the course of “Grey’s Anatomy” and the character finally made her first appearance last season with Regan playing the part in one episode. Regan is busy on TNT’s “The Last Ship,” in which she coincidentally stars opposite “Grey’s” alum Eric Dance.

There’s no word yet on how many episodes Spencer will appear in, but ABC says the recurring role will be a “multi-episode arc.” Owen’s sister is expected to have a larger storyline this season. The character was presumed to be dead after having gone missing in the army, and now that she’s alive, she’ll be back, but not without conflict — Megan’s former love is Dr. Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) who cheated on her, and now Nathan is romantically involved with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) so Owen (Kevin McKidd) will have tricky dynamics to navigate in the upcoming season, which premieres on Sept. 28.

As for Spencer, the actress is gearing up for Season 2 of NBC’s “Timeless.” The drama was notoriously canceled and then un-canceled, and Spencer will be back to star in the second season — so it’s safe to assume that Megan Hunt’s storyline won’t be too significant, given Spencer’s time commitment to the NBC series.

