Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Modern Family’ Surge in Week 8

Both ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Modern Family” broke into the top 10 of the Live+7 key demo ratings during week 8 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 13.
According to Nielsen data, “Grey’s Anatomy” went from a 1.8 to a 3.3 for an increase of 83 percent. “Modern Family” was close behind, rising from a 1.7 to a 3.1 for an 82 percent increase. “Modern Family” was returning from a two-week hiatus, with its rating in the key demo rising by nearly 17 percent compared to the last original episode to air before that in the Live+Same Day ratings. “Grey’s Anatomy,” meanwhile, was down very slightly in both measures in the first episode to air after its 300th aired on Nov. 9.
Elsewhere in Live+7, “This Is Us,” “The Good Doctor,” and “The Big Bang Theory” held onto their top spots in both measures. ABC claimed 9 of the top 25 spots in the key demo rankings, while CBS claimed 13 of the top 25 spots in total viewers.
Read a complete breakdown of the Live+7 ratings below.
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD
Adults 18-49
|Live+7
Adults 18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|11/14/2017
|2.6
|4.8
|+2.2
|+85%
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|11/13/2017
|1.9
|3.8
|+1.9
|+100%
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|11/16/2017
|2.6
|4.3
|+1.7
|+65%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|11/16/2017
|1.8
|3.3
|+1.5
|+83%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|11/15/2017
|1.7
|3.1
|+1.4
|+82%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|11/16/2017
|2.0
|3.2
|+1.2
|+60%
|HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER
|ABC
|11/16/2017
|0.9
|1.9
|+1.0
|+111%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|11/15/2017
|1.0
|2.0
|+1.0
|+100%
|THE ORVILLE
|FOX
|11/16/2017
|0.9
|1.9
|+1.0
|+111%
|EMPIRE
|FOX
|11/15/2017
|2.0
|3.0
|+1.0
|+50%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|11/15/2017
|1.2
|2.2
|+1.0
|+83%
|DESIGNATED SURVIVOR
|ABC
|11/15/2017
|0.8
|1.7
|+0.9
|+113%
|SCANDAL
|ABC
|11/16/2017
|1.1
|2.0
|+0.9
|+82%
|THE GIFTED
|FOX
|11/13/2017
|1.0
|1.9
|+0.9
|+90%
|AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE
|ABC
|11/15/2017
|1.3
|2.1
|+0.8
|+62%
|THE GOLDBERGS
|ABC
|11/15/2017
|1.5
|2.3
|+0.8
|+53%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|11/16/2017
|0.9
|1.7
|+0.8
|+89%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|11/15/2017
|1.1
|1.9
|+0.8
|+73%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|11/13/2017
|0.8
|1.5
|+0.7
|+88%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|11/14/2017
|1.1
|1.8
|+0.7
|+64%
|SURVIVOR
|CBS
|11/15/2017
|1.7
|2.4
|+0.7
|+41%
|FLASH
|CW
|11/14/2017
|1.0
|1.7
|+0.7
|+70%
|FAMILY GUY
|FOX
|11/19/2017
|0.9
|1.6
|+0.7
|+78%
|BLACKLIST
|NBC
|11/15/2017
|0.9
|1.6
|+0.7
|+78%
|BLACK-ISH
|ABC
|11/14/2017
|1.1
|1.7
|+0.6
|+55%
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD AA(000)
|Live+7 AA(000)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|11/13/2017
|10218
|17135
|+6917
|+68%
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|11/14/2017
|10052
|16148
|+6096
|+61%
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|11/16/2017
|13438
|18283
|+4845
|+36%
|DESIGNATED SURVIVOR
|ABC
|11/15/2017
|4053
|8519
|+4466
|+110%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|11/17/2017
|9253
|13395
|+4142
|+45%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|11/15/2017
|6390
|10349
|+3959
|+62%
|BULL
|CBS
|11/14/2017
|10359
|14241
|+3882
|+37%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|11/15/2017
|5640
|9400
|+3760
|+67%
|NCIS
|CBS
|11/14/2017
|13088
|16745
|+3657
|+28%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|11/14/2017
|9699
|13324
|+3625
|+37%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|11/16/2017
|7529
|11073
|+3544
|+47%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|11/16/2017
|11834
|15374
|+3540
|+30%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|11/15/2017
|5944
|9303
|+3359
|+57%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|11/15/2017
|7241
|10558
|+3317
|+46%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|11/16/2017
|6264
|9484
|+3220
|+51%
|NCIS: LOS ANGELES
|CBS
|11/19/2017
|6955
|9911
|+2956
|+43%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|11/13/2017
|4746
|7695
|+2949
|+62%
|BRAVE
|NBC
|11/13/2017
|5025
|7963
|+2938
|+58%
|MADAM SECRETARY
|CBS
|11/19/2017
|5866
|8797
|+2931
|+50%
|BLACKLIST
|NBC
|11/15/2017
|5893
|8796
|+2903
|+49%
|THE ORVILLE
|FOX
|11/16/2017
|3316
|6155
|+2839
|+86%
|HAWAII FIVE-0
|CBS
|11/17/2017
|9175
|11875
|+2700
|+29%
|LETHAL WEAPON
|FOX
|11/14/2017
|3857
|6401
|+2544
|+66%
|HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER
|ABC
|11/16/2017
|3721
|6213
|+2492
|+67%
|SCANDAL
|ABC
|11/16/2017
|4974
|7462
|+2488
|+50%