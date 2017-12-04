Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Modern Family’ Surge in Week 8

Both ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Modern Family” broke into the top 10 of the Live+7 key demo ratings during week 8 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 13.

According to Nielsen data, “Grey’s Anatomy” went from a 1.8 to a 3.3 for an increase of 83 percent. “Modern Family” was close behind, rising from a 1.7 to a 3.1 for an 82 percent increase. “Modern Family” was returning from a two-week hiatus, with its rating in the key demo rising by nearly 17 percent compared to the last original episode to air before that in the Live+Same Day ratings. “Grey’s Anatomy,” meanwhile, was down very slightly in both measures in the first episode to air after its 300th aired on Nov. 9.

Elsewhere in Live+7, “This Is Us,” “The Good Doctor,” and “The Big Bang Theory” held onto their top spots in both measures. ABC claimed 9 of the top 25 spots in the key demo rankings, while CBS claimed 13 of the top 25 spots in total viewers.

Read a complete breakdown of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Related TV Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Closes on Low Note Fall Broadcast Winners and Losers: From 'Good Doctor' to 'Me, Myself, and I'

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THIS IS US NBC 11/14/2017 2.6 4.8 +2.2 +85% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 11/13/2017 1.9 3.8 +1.9 +100% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 11/16/2017 2.6 4.3 +1.7 +65% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 11/16/2017 1.8 3.3 +1.5 +83% MODERN FAMILY ABC 11/15/2017 1.7 3.1 +1.4 +82% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 11/16/2017 2.0 3.2 +1.2 +60% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 11/16/2017 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 11/15/2017 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% THE ORVILLE FOX 11/16/2017 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% EMPIRE FOX 11/15/2017 2.0 3.0 +1.0 +50% CHICAGO PD NBC 11/15/2017 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83% DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 11/15/2017 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113% SCANDAL ABC 11/16/2017 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% THE GIFTED FOX 11/13/2017 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 11/15/2017 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 11/15/2017 1.5 2.3 +0.8 +53% S.W.A.T. CBS 11/16/2017 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% SEAL TEAM CBS 11/15/2017 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% SCORPION CBS 11/13/2017 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/14/2017 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% SURVIVOR CBS 11/15/2017 1.7 2.4 +0.7 +41% FLASH CW 11/14/2017 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% FAMILY GUY FOX 11/19/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% BLACKLIST NBC 11/15/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% BLACK-ISH ABC 11/14/2017 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers