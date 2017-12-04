Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Modern Family’ Surge in Week 8

Grey's Anatomy
Both ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Modern Family” broke into the top 10 of the Live+7 key demo ratings during week 8 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 13.

According to Nielsen data, “Grey’s Anatomy” went from a 1.8 to a 3.3 for an increase of 83 percent. “Modern Family” was close behind, rising from a 1.7 to a 3.1 for an 82 percent increase. “Modern Family” was returning from a two-week hiatus, with its rating in the key demo rising by nearly 17 percent compared to the last original episode to air before that in the Live+Same Day ratings. “Grey’s Anatomy,” meanwhile, was down very slightly in both measures in the first episode to air after its 300th aired on Nov. 9.

Elsewhere in Live+7, “This Is Us,” “The Good Doctor,” and “The Big Bang Theory” held onto their top spots in both measures. ABC claimed 9 of the top 25 spots in the key demo rankings, while CBS claimed 13 of the top 25 spots in total viewers.

Read a complete breakdown of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD
Adults 18-49		 Live+7
Adults 18-49		 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THIS IS US NBC 11/14/2017 2.6 4.8 +2.2 +85%
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 11/13/2017 1.9 3.8 +1.9 +100%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 11/16/2017 2.6 4.3 +1.7 +65%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 11/16/2017 1.8 3.3 +1.5 +83%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 11/15/2017 1.7 3.1 +1.4 +82%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 11/16/2017 2.0 3.2 +1.2 +60%
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 11/16/2017 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 11/15/2017 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100%
THE ORVILLE FOX 11/16/2017 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111%
EMPIRE FOX 11/15/2017 2.0 3.0 +1.0 +50%
CHICAGO PD NBC 11/15/2017 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83%
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 11/15/2017 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113%
SCANDAL ABC 11/16/2017 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82%
THE GIFTED FOX 11/13/2017 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90%
AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 11/15/2017 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62%
THE GOLDBERGS ABC 11/15/2017 1.5 2.3 +0.8 +53%
S.W.A.T. CBS 11/16/2017 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89%
SEAL TEAM CBS 11/15/2017 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73%
SCORPION CBS 11/13/2017 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/14/2017 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64%
SURVIVOR CBS 11/15/2017 1.7 2.4 +0.7 +41%
FLASH CW 11/14/2017 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70%
FAMILY GUY FOX 11/19/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%
BLACKLIST NBC 11/15/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%
BLACK-ISH ABC 11/14/2017 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Series Network Air Date Live+SD AA(000) Live+7 AA(000) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 11/13/2017 10218 17135 +6917 +68%
THIS IS US NBC 11/14/2017 10052 16148 +6096 +61%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 11/16/2017 13438 18283 +4845 +36%
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 11/15/2017 4053 8519 +4466 +110%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 11/17/2017 9253 13395 +4142 +45%
CHICAGO PD NBC 11/15/2017 6390 10349 +3959 +62%
BULL CBS 11/14/2017 10359 14241 +3882 +37%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 11/15/2017 5640 9400 +3760 +67%
NCIS CBS 11/14/2017 13088 16745 +3657 +28%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/14/2017 9699 13324 +3625 +37%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 11/16/2017 7529 11073 +3544 +47%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 11/16/2017 11834 15374 +3540 +30%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 11/15/2017 5944 9303 +3359 +57%
SEAL TEAM CBS 11/15/2017 7241 10558 +3317 +46%
S.W.A.T. CBS 11/16/2017 6264 9484 +3220 +51%
NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/19/2017 6955 9911 +2956 +43%
SCORPION CBS 11/13/2017 4746 7695 +2949 +62%
BRAVE NBC 11/13/2017 5025 7963 +2938 +58%
MADAM SECRETARY CBS 11/19/2017 5866 8797 +2931 +50%
BLACKLIST NBC 11/15/2017 5893 8796 +2903 +49%
THE ORVILLE FOX 11/16/2017 3316 6155 +2839 +86%
HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 11/17/2017 9175 11875 +2700 +29%
LETHAL WEAPON FOX 11/14/2017 3857 6401 +2544 +66%
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 11/16/2017 3721 6213 +2492 +67%
SCANDAL ABC 11/16/2017 4974 7462 +2488 +50%

  • Grey's Anatomy

