TV News Roundup: Marika Dominczyk Will Not Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for Season 14

In today’s roundup, Marika Dominczyk is leaving “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Diesel Brothers” gets a September premiere date, and “Mama June: From Not to Hot” will return for a second season.

CASTING

Marika Dominczyk, will not be returning in her recurring role of Eliza Minnick for Season 14 of “Grey’s Anatomy,” reports TVLine. Doninczyk played the love interest for Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), and in the Season 13 finale, her character was fired by Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). This comes as the most recent casting shakeup for the ABC drama: as previously reported, Abigail Spencer is taking over the role of Owen’s sister Megan, who was previously portrayed by Bridget Regan.

PREMIERE DATES

“Diesel Brothers” is premiering on Discovery’s Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. as a part of the network’s “Motor Mondays.” Longtime friends Heavy D and Diesel Dave started off their business of buying used or broken-down trucks and revamping them for sales. This season, “Diesel Brothers” get invited to the legendary Mint 400 but have to build a race truck in a week to get there, while Heavy D fulfills his childhood dream to drive a monster truck at the Monster Truck World Finals.

RENEWALS

WEtv announced “Mama June: From Not to Hot” has been renewed for a second season beginning in early 2018. Season 2 will follow Mama June as she navigates life after losing hundreds of pounds. She shocks everyone by turning the tables on her daughter Alana, the former child pageant queen known as Honey Boo Boo, and gets caught up with adult pageant-mania, eager to compete against the women who snubbed her before her weight loss. June soon realizes her weight wasn’t her biggest problem, and her decisions could tear her family apart. “Mama June: From Not to Hot” is executive produced by Adam Freeman, Adam Reed, Moriah Muse, Alex Campbell, and Leslie Greif.

Investigation Discovery’s “The Real Story with Maria Elena Salinas” has been renewed for a 10-episode second season. The series follows Univision News anchor and investigative journalist Salinas as she uncovers new evidence and updates national headline-making crimes to see what the media originally missed. Season 2, produced by Scott Sternberg Productions and Lucky 8 TV, will premiere in 2018.