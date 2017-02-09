Last week’s “Grey’s Anatomy” revealed the fate of Alex Karev (Justin Chambers).

After numerous episodes this season dealt with the aftermath of Karev beating up DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Alex had decided to accept a plea deal, which would put him behind bars. However, he had gone missing and no one knew what he was up to — until last week when suddenly, he surprised Meredith at home.

The episode last week cut with Karev’s surprise return home, begging the question, how did he get out of jail time? Tonight’s ep will reveal all of those details. But first, Variety chatted with Chambers about what to expect now that Alex is back.

“I think having everything taken from him — I think he learned a lot there, but I think he appreciates being in peace and he’s very good at what he does and he thrives there,” Chambers explains of how the experience will change Alex.

As for Jo (Camilla Luddington), their relationship will require a lot of work to get back on track. “He was going to take a plea deal to protect his girl. They’re not together right now, but we’ll see where that goes,” Chambers says. “He’s still angry with her, but if anyone knows anything about second chances, it’s Alex. So he has that to think about. She messed up, but there must be a piece of him that still feels for her. Love just doesn’t die like that.”

Whatever happens, Chambers has a personal wish for his character: “I just hope Alex finds some happiness. Crap. He just never seems to catch a break. I’m thinking soon there might be some stability,” he teases.

However, in real life, Chambers is ecstatic to be experiencing 13 seasons of stability…

“It’s a blessing. It’s crazy. It’s so awesome,” the original cast member says of “Grey’s Anatomy’s” flourishing in its 13th season. “With a laugh, he adds, “Even ‘ER,’ I think their ratings dropped a lot in their 13th year.”