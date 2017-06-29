MSNBC Will Replace Greta Van Susteren with Ari Melber

Greta Van Susteren is leaving MSNBC, less than seven months after she joined the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet.
The network intends to replace her at 6 p.m. with Ari Melber, according to a memo from Phil Griffin, MSNBC’s president.
“MSNBC and Greta Van Susteren have decided to part ways,” said Griffin, in the memo. “Greta is a well-regarded television veteran and one of only a few broadcasters who can say they’ve hosted shows at all three major cable news networks. We are grateful to her and wish her the best.”
More to come…
Greta is not very good at her job.. And in Hi Def her face is a little scary..
Don’t bother unpacking the boxes in your new office Hugh Hewitt.
Melber has been filling in for a lot of their anchors. So what is going to happen to Greta? Where is she going next?
Back where she came from….Fox News.