MSNBC Will Replace Greta Van Susteren with Ari Melber

Greta Van Susteren is leaving MSNBC, less than seven months after she joined the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet.

The network intends to replace her at 6 p.m. with Ari Melber, according to a memo from Phil Griffin, MSNBC’s president.

“MSNBC and Greta Van Susteren have decided to part ways,” said Griffin, in the memo. “Greta is a well-regarded television veteran and one of only a few broadcasters who can say they’ve hosted shows at all three major cable news networks. We are grateful to her and wish her the best.”

