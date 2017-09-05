Greg Garcia Developing Immigrant Comedy Series at CBS

CBS is developing a new multi-camera comedy series with Greg Garcia set to executive produce, Variety has learned.

Currently titled “Welcome to Maine,” the series would follow a ninth-generation Maine family and a recent immigrant and his daughter who must all learn to embrace change when they share the same workplace in a tiny rural town.

Austen Earl, who most recently worked as a writer and co-executive producer on the CBS comedy “The Great Indoors,” will write and executive produce. Earl previously collaborated with Garcia as a writer on the CBS series “The Millers,” which Garcia created. Earl has also worked as a writer on CBS’ “Angel From Hell,” and NBC’s “The Carmichael Show.” Garcia will executive produce along with Alix Jaffe, the head of Garcia’s Amigos de Garcia Productions. Garcia has also created the comedy series “My Name Is Earl,” “Raising Hope,” and currently has “The Guest Book” on TBS. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Garcia is repped by CAA. Earl is repped by UTA.

The development announcement comes on the heels of the Trump administration formally announcing that they will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects approximately 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation.

Last week, Variety exclusively reported that CBS is also developing the medical comedy series “Love/Sick,” based on the South Korean series “Emergency Couple.” The multi-cam hybrid follows a young female doctor who is put in charge of a new group of medical interns, only to discover that one of them is her ex-boyfriend. Lisa Parsons will serve as the writer and executive producer on the project, with Jeffrey Kramer and Jiwon Park also executive producing.

CBS also announced that it was developing a new CIA drama series from Barbara Hall and former CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller. That deal was the first under Geller’s production deal he set after officially stepping as the president of CBS Entertainment in May after suffering a heart attack.