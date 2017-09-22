Greg Berlanti to Shepherd Time Travel Love Story, Football Drama Projects at CW

Greg Berlanti has signed on to executive produce two new drama projects in development at The CWVariety has learned.

The first project is titled “Hold Fast.” It is described as an epic love story told in two timelines, following an injured Union soldier in the Reconstruction-era South who awakens reincarnated in present-day Charleston. With rapidly diminishing knowledge of his past life, he must navigate present-day relationships, including a fiancée he doesn’t remember, while uncovering what happened to his past love and searching for her. Dana Stevens will write and executive produce. Berlanti will executive produce with his producing partner Sarah Schecter.

The second, untitled project is inspired by the life of NFL football player Spencer Paysinger. It follows a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. who  is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. April Blair will write and executive produce the Paysinger project, with Berlanti and Schechter also executive producing. Robbie Rogers will produce with Dane Morck consulting.

Berlanti Productions will produce both projects in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Berlanti is set up under an overall deal.

Berlanti is repped by WME, as is Stevens. Blair is repped by Verve and Good Fear Film + Management.

On Wednesday, The CW announced they were developing a series based on the Archie Comics series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which Berlanti will also executive produce. One of the most prolific television producers working today, Berlanti currently executive produces CW shows “Riverdale,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Arrow,” “The Flash,” and “Supergirl” as well as the NBC series “Blindspot.” He will also executive produce the upcoming CW series “Black Lightning,” ABC’s “Deception,” the DC digital live-action series “Titans,” and the Lifetime series “You.”

