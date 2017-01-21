ABC has given the green light to the pilot for Diablo Cody and Greg Berlanti’s “Raised By Wolves.” The half-hour comedy is based on the British series of the same name.

The pilot, written by Cody, centers on Sheila Gable, a single parent and one tough mother. Joining Sheila are her dad and five offbeat kids as they try to survive on a shoestring budget in the Midwest. The original U.K. series was created by Caitlin Moran and her sister Caroline and ran for two seasons on Channel 4.

The project comes from Warner Bros.-based Berlanti Prods., with Cody, Berlanti and Sarah Schecter serving as executive producers. Cody is also co-creator with Tig Notaro on Amazon’s “One Mississippi.”

This is the second pilot for Berlanti at ABC; the first, “Deception,” was ordered Thursday. But while “Deception” is a drama and the company also has the considered-a-sure-thing “Black Lightning” in the works, Berlanti’s shingle is making a push into comedy this pilot season, with two other scripts in contention.

“Raised By Wolves” is also ABC’s second comedy pilot order of the season. The first, “Libby & Malcolm,” will star Felicity Huffman and Courtney B. Vance as political pundits who fall in love despite their diametrically opposed stances.