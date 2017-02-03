OWN’s hit drama “Greenleaf,” starring Merle Dandridge, Keith David and Lynn Whitfield, explores a family that runs a megachurch in Memphis — but with deep-seated secrets. The series has been a ratings success for the cabler — and Netflix recently nabbed SVOD rights.

Oprah Winfrey, who executive produces the series, has also played a recurring role in the drama as Grace’s (Merle Dandridge) Aunt Mavis — and from the looks of the season two trailer, she’s set to make an on-screen return.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with David’s Bishop Greenleaf threatened by the exposure of a crime he may have committed years ago. “Get ready: The judgment’s coming” he’s warned in the promo.

The women in his life will be facing problems, too: “When you feel that resentful spirit rising up inside of you, that’s when you’re actually in serious spiritual trouble.”

The first eight episodes of season 2 will debut on Wednesday, March 15 at 10 p.m. The remaining eight episodes will air in the summer. Viewers can catch up on the show’s first season on Netflix beginning March 3, and OWN will air a “Greenleaf” season one marathon with all 13 episodes back-to-back on Sunday, February 19 beginning at 10 a.m.

Watch the trailer below: