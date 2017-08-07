‘Greenleaf’ Renewed for Season 3 at OWN

The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has renewed its original drama “Greenleaf” for Season 3, the network announced Monday.

The series follows the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, which is rife with scandal, secrets, and lies. It centers on the journey of estranged daughter and disillusioned preacher Grace Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge), who has returned home after 20 years on the occasion of the mysterious death of her sister, Faith. As she reenters the world of Calvary Fellowship World Ministries, the Memphis megachurch run by her powerful parents Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David) and Lady Mae Greenleaf (Lynn Whitfield), it becomes evident that things are not as virtuous as they seem and that the family’s outward display of faith hides sin and misdeeds.

“We can’t wait to see what another season of ‘Greenleaf’ will bring,” said Erik Logan, president of OWN. “This series was instrumental in evolving OWN’s scripted programming and it continues to pull in viewers each week with its unique storytelling and characters.”

The series also stars Lamman Rucker, Deborah Joy Winans, Greg Alan Williams, Kim Hawthorne, Tye White, Rick Fox, Desiree Ross, and Lovie Simone. In addition, Fox has been upped to series regular for Season 3. “Greenleaf” is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Winfrey, Craig Wright, and Clement Virgo. As previously announced, the second half of Season 2 will return with a two-night premiere on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will regularly air Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“We’re excited to extend our relationship with Oprah Winfrey and the OWN team for a third season of the hit series ‘Greenleaf,’” said Lionsgate executive vice President and head of worldwide scripted television Chris Selak. “The combination of a brilliant creator, an incredibly talented cast and inspirational music have positioned ‘Greenleaf’ for a long run, and we can hardly wait to see where the third season takes us.”

Year to date, “Greenleaf” is the among the top five original scripted series on ad-supported cable in the women 25-54 demographic in Niselen’s Live+3 ratings. It is Wednesday night’s number two original scripted cable series for women 25-54 and one of the top 4 original scripted cable series for African-American women and total viewers. The series is averaging over 2 million total viewers per episode in Live+3.