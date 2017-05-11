NBC Renews Tina Fey’s ‘Great News’ for Season 2

NBC has renewed freshman comedy “Great News” for a second season, Variety has learned. Season 2 will consist of 13 episodes.

Created by Tracey Wigfield, “Great News” hails from executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The sitcom is set in the world of television news, centering around an up-and-coming news producer, played by Briga Heelan, who finds herself dealing with a new intern — her mother, played by Andrea Martin.

The Season 2 renewal comes as only six episodes of the series have aired. The midseason show has been airing twice per week, back-to-back, since its Apr. 25 debut. NBC’s other freshman sitcom “Trial & Error” has also been airing back-to-back double episodes each week, and awaits a decision on its second season, though insiders say a sophomore renewal is expected.

The show has not been a ratings breakout, suffering a drastic decline between weeks 1 and 2. It is currently averaging a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.6 million viewers midway through its first season, putting it on par with “Trial and Error.”

Fey and Carlock have another comedy project in contention at NBC for the 2017-2018 season. Their pilot “The Sackett Sisters,” which stars Casey Wilson, Busy Philipps and Bradley Whitford, is buzzy, but has not been greenlit yet.

So far, NBC has cancelled freshman series “Powerless,” “Timeless” and “Emerald City.”