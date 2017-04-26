TV Ratings: ‘Great News’ Debuts Solid on NBC

“Great News” got off to a respectable start on NBC Tuesday night, with back-to-back episodes of the series winning their timeslots in adults 18-49.

The new comedy from executive producers Tracey Wigfield, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jack Burditt, and David Miner scored a 1.2 rating and 5.2 million viewers at 9 p.m.. That puts it above the debut of fellow NBC comedy “Powerless” (1.1, 3.1 million) back in February but below the debut of “Trial & Error” (1.4, 5.9 million) in March. The 9:30 episode of “Great News” dipped to a 1.0 and 4.3 million, according to Nielsen overnight data.

“The Voice” (1.8, 9.4 million) led into the premiere of “Great News.” “Chicago Fire” (1.3, 6.8 million) followed at 10.

CBS aired mostly repeats for the night, except at 10 when they debuted “48 Hours: NCIS” (0.7, 5.3 million).

ABC aired repeats up until 9:30 with “Imaginary Mary” (0.8, 2.9 million), which was down in the demo from last week. “Agents of SHIELD” (0.6, 2.2 million) followed at 10, down in both measures.

For Fox, comedies “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.7, 1.9 million) and “The Mick” (0.8, 2.2 million) were even. “Prison Break” (0.9, 2.8 million) ticked up in total viewers.

On The CW, “The Flash” (1.0, 2.7 million) returned from a one-month hiatus up in both measures, while “iZombie” (0.4, 1.1 million) hit a season high in total viewers and rose by over 40% in both measures week-to-week.

NBC won the night outright with a 1.4 and 7 million viewers. Fox came in second in the demo with a 0.8 but finished fourth in total viewers with 2.4 million. CBS, ABC, and The CW tied for third in the demo with a 0.7, but CBS came in second in total viewers with 6.4 million. ABC finished third in total viewers with 2.8 million. The CW finished fifth with 1.9 million viewers.