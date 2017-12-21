‘Graves’ Canceled at Epix After Two Seasons

The Nick Nolte-led series “Graves” has been canceled at Epix after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

Nolte starred as a former United States President Richard Graves. The half-hour comedy series also starred Sela Ward, Chris Lowell, Heléne Yorke, and Skylar Astin. Season 2 also added Adam Goldberg, Spencer Grammer, Wallace Shawn, Sarah Baker, Lauren Weedman, Matt Long, and Juliette Lewis, with Jacqueline Bisset as a guest star.

The series was created and executive produced by Joshua Michael Stern. Greg Shapiro, Keith Eisner, and Eric Weinberg also executive produced. Lionsgate Television produced the series. Season 2 of the series wrapped up earlier this month.

“Graves” was one of the first originals put out by Epix, along with the drama series “Berlin Station.” The latter series was recently renewed for a third season. Both shows launched on Epix in October 2016. The premium cable channel launched “Get Shorty,” a dark spin on the Elmore Leonard novel and film of the same, in August of this year.

MGM bought out Viacom and Lionsgate to assume full control of Epix back in April in a deal valued at $1 billion. The deal calls for Viacom’s Paramount Pictures and Lionsgate to continue licensing new theatrical releases and library titles to Epix’s linear channels and streaming service for a term of at least five to six years.