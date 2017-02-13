James Corden followed Beyonce’s visually stunning performance at the Grammy Awards with a “Carpool Karaoke” bit on the floor of Staples Center that gathered a small crowd of music stars — but it was little Blue Ivy Carter who stole the scene.

Corden stepped into a giant cardboard cutout of a compact car as he gathered Jennifer Lopez, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend, Ryan Tedder, Jason Derulo and Neil Diamond in the aisle for a rousing chorus of Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” The bit was clearly planned, but about halfway through young Blue Ivy Carter ran up to join the group in a moment that seemed genuinely impromptu.

Carter was sitting in the front rows of the arena and had just finished watching her expectant mother’s show-stopping performance of two selections from “Lemonade,” complete with an elaborate hologram introduction.

Wearing a pink tuxedo with white ruffle blouse, she looked like any other 5-year-old goofing around with adults at a party — except in her world, the party happens to be the Grammy Awards. Blue Ivy turned 5 on Jan. 7.

Watch the Grammys edition of “Carpool Karaoke” below:

Separately, Apple Music released a teaser trailer for its upcoming “Carpool Karaoke” series.

The teaser touts Corden’s rides with Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon, John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal. However, Corden is not hosting the Apple Music version of the series. No premiere date has been announced.